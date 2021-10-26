“Unreal catch”: Devon Conway’s airborne catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez impresses Harbhajan Singh

Devon Conway’s airborne catch: The batter from New Zealand contributed significantly on the field at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the 19th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah, New Zealand batter Devon Conway grabbed a first-rate catch to dismiss veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 11th over when Hafeez aimed at clearing long-off after playing an aerial shot off New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner. Stepping out against the left-arm spinner, Hafeez hit the ball towards Conway’s left.

In what was unequivocally a difficult catch, Conway made it look a lot of easier than it originally was. Conway, who covered quite some distance towards his left, eventually dived to grab an excellent catch whilst being airborne.

Conway’s second to none fielding effort at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium further brought his team into the match but it wasn’t enough as Pakistan sealed a 135-run chase with five wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Accompanied by veteran batter Shoaib Malik (26 not out), Asif Ali scoring 27* (12) with the help of a four and three sixes confirmed a second consecutive victory for Pakistan despite them being reduced to 87/5.

After captain Babar Azam (9) won the toss and chose to field, his bowlers, primarily Haris Rauf, justified his decision by reducing the opposition to 134/8 in 20 overs. Having dismissed the likes of Martin Guptill (11), Conway (27), Glenn Phillips (13) and Mitchell Santner (6), Rauf was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ tonight for his bowling figures of 4-0-22-4.

Devon Conway’s airborne catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez

This is just unreal catch…Catches win matches.. could be the turning point of this game ? What say guys ? Interesting game #NZvsPAK @ICC @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/L4VVHmmV5X — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Devon Conway, what a freak show. pic.twitter.com/BNCb7poodI — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) October 26, 2021

Twitter reactions on Devon Conway:

Catch of tournament so far. Devon Conway #PakvsNz — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) October 26, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.