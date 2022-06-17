“Unstoppable this season”: Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik half-century vs South Africa in Rajkot T20I

Dinesh Karthik half-century: The veteran Indian batter finished the innings in the best possible manner in Rajkot tonight.

During the fourth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Rajkot, India scored 169/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma primarily due to a 33-ball 65-run fifth-wicket partnership between all-rounder Hardik Pandya (46) and Dinesh Karthik (55).

Playing his 36th T20I in what is a 16-year old career now, Karthik scored his maiden half-century in the format hitting nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 203.70.

Facing South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 15th over, Karthik hit his fourth ball for a boundary before finding the fence thrice against pacer Anrich Nortje in the following over.

Having found a much-needed rhythm for India to post a respectable total after being reduced to 81/4 in the 13th over, Karthik hit three boundaries in Maharaj’s next over to further up the ante. Karthik’s first six of the match came off Dwaine Pretorius as his attacking instincts propelled him to hit two more fours in the same over.

It was on the first delivery of the last over that Karthik hit Pretorius for another six to register a 26-ball half-century at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik half-century vs South Africa in Rajkot T20I:

@DineshKarthik is unstoppable this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 17, 2022

55(27) for DK. Playing on a different planet. He just gets T20. And nobody plays that role better than he does in this Indian set-up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2022

Dinesh Karthik is an absolute weapon at the crease 🔥 #INDvSA — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 17, 2022

MOM in India’s first ever T20 international .. 16 years later gets his maiden fifty against the same side. Special knock this .. Something different, something fresh.. Living upto the promise he made at the IPL .. Well done @DineshKarthik #INDvSA — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 17, 2022

