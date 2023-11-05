HomeSearch

Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday

Dixit Bhargav
|Published November 05, 2023

Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday

Virat Kohli hugs Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 49th ODI ton. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Disney+Hotstar

Former India captain Virat Kohli has become the seventh batter to score an ODI century on birthday. Third Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, Kohli has joined former India and Mumbai batters Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar in this list.

Speaking of Tendulkar, Kohli has also equaled his record of scoring 49 ODI centuries. Thus, becoming only the second cricketer to do so. A century which was being keenly awaited by millions of fans, the prospect of Kohli being equivalent to the Master Blaster in this aspect provides a shot in the arm to his stature.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1721147544389185802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Having turned 35 today, the right-handed batter timed the knock perfectly to make his date of birth all the more special. Surely not the most convincing of his 78 centuries at the highest level, Kohli scoring 101* (121) encompassed a lot of difficulties on an Eden Gardens pitch which continued to become slower as time passed by.

Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday

ScoreBatterTeamOppositionGroundYear
100* (149)Vinod KambliIndiaSri LankaJaipur1993
134 (131)Sachin TendulkarIndiaAustraliaSharjah1998
130 (88)Sanath JayasuriyaSri LankaBangladeshKarachi2008
131* (124)Ross TaylorNew ZealandPakistanPallekele2011
140* (123)Tom LathamNew ZealandNetherlandsHamilton2022
121 (108)Mitchell MarshAustraliaPakistanBengaluru2023
101* (121)Virat KohliIndiaSouth AfricaKolkata2023

 

Interestingly, the last instance of a batter registering a hundred in the format on his birthday had also come in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 just over a couple of weeks ago when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had hit 10 fours and nine sixes against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

While Tendulkar had brought up his 15th ODI century in the final of the iconic Coca-Cola Cup on his 25th birthday, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya‘s 26th ton had come during an Asia Cup clash on his 39th birthday.

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, who had put on display a match-winning fourth ODI century on his 27th birthday, was the first-ever cricketer to cross the 100-run mark in an ODI World Cup on his special day.

Share this article

About the author

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav