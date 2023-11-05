Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday
Dixit Bhargav
|Published November 05, 2023
Former India captain Virat Kohli has become the seventh batter to score an ODI century on birthday. Third Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, Kohli has joined former India and Mumbai batters Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar in this list.
Advertisement
Speaking of Tendulkar, Kohli has also equaled his record of scoring 49 ODI centuries. Thus, becoming only the second cricketer to do so. A century which was being keenly awaited by millions of fans, the prospect of Kohli being equivalent to the Master Blaster in this aspect provides a shot in the arm to his stature.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1721147544389185802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Having turned 35 today, the right-handed batter timed the knock perfectly to make his date of birth all the more special. Surely not the most convincing of his 78 centuries at the highest level, Kohli scoring 101* (121) encompassed a lot of difficulties on an Eden Gardens pitch which continued to become slower as time passed by.
Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday
|Score
|Batter
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|100* (149)
|Vinod Kambli
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Jaipur
|1993
|134 (131)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|Australia
|Sharjah
|1998
|130 (88)
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Karachi
|2008
|131* (124)
|Ross Taylor
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Pallekele
|2011
|140* (123)
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|Netherlands
|Hamilton
|2022
|121 (108)
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|2023
|101* (121)
|Virat Kohli
|India
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|2023
Interestingly, the last instance of a batter registering a hundred in the format on his birthday had also come in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 just over a couple of weeks ago when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had hit 10 fours and nine sixes against Pakistan in Bengaluru.
While Tendulkar had brought up his 15th ODI century in the final of the iconic Coca-Cola Cup on his 25th birthday, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya‘s 26th ton had come during an Asia Cup clash on his 39th birthday.
Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, who had put on display a match-winning fourth ODI century on his 27th birthday, was the first-ever cricketer to cross the 100-run mark in an ODI World Cup on his special day.
Advertisement
Share this article