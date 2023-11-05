Former India captain Virat Kohli has become the seventh batter to score an ODI century on birthday. Third Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, Kohli has joined former India and Mumbai batters Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar in this list.

Speaking of Tendulkar, Kohli has also equaled his record of scoring 49 ODI centuries. Thus, becoming only the second cricketer to do so. A century which was being keenly awaited by millions of fans, the prospect of Kohli being equivalent to the Master Blaster in this aspect provides a shot in the arm to his stature.

Having turned 35 today, the right-handed batter timed the knock perfectly to make his date of birth all the more special. Surely not the most convincing of his 78 centuries at the highest level, Kohli scoring 101* (121) encompassed a lot of difficulties on an Eden Gardens pitch which continued to become slower as time passed by.

Virat Kohli Becomes 7th Batter To Score ODI Century On Birthday

Score Batter Team Opposition Ground Year 100* (149) Vinod Kambli India Sri Lanka Jaipur 1993 134 (131) Sachin Tendulkar India Australia Sharjah 1998 130 (88) Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Bangladesh Karachi 2008 131* (124) Ross Taylor New Zealand Pakistan Pallekele 2011 140* (123) Tom Latham New Zealand Netherlands Hamilton 2022 121 (108) Mitchell Marsh Australia Pakistan Bengaluru 2023 101* (121) Virat Kohli India South Africa Kolkata 2023

Interestingly, the last instance of a batter registering a hundred in the format on his birthday had also come in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 just over a couple of weeks ago when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had hit 10 fours and nine sixes against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

While Tendulkar had brought up his 15th ODI century in the final of the iconic Coca-Cola Cup on his 25th birthday, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya‘s 26th ton had come during an Asia Cup clash on his 39th birthday.

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, who had put on display a match-winning fourth ODI century on his 27th birthday, was the first-ever cricketer to cross the 100-run mark in an ODI World Cup on his special day.