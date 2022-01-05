Virat Kohli Instagram Income: How much Virat Kohli earns from one Instagram post?

Virat Kohli Instagram Income: Team India’s Test format skipper earns jaw-dropping sum of money for each of his posts on Instagram.

That Virat Kohli is currently one of the most famous sports personality in India is a given and perhaps known to any person with access to a mobile phone in the country.

His popularity not only stems from the fact that he has brought quite a many laurels to the country while batting and captaining Team India, but also via the many brands he endorses.

In Yahoo’s India year-ender list of 2021, Kohli was the most searched sports personality followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

His popularity can be ascertained from the fact that he became the first Indian cricketer and celebrity to reach 150 million followers on Instagram in September last year.

Globally, in the world of Sports, , Kohli is ranked at the fourth spot behind the likes of Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Brazilian striker Neymar jr.

Virat Kohli Instagram Income

As per 2021’s Hopper Instagram Rich List, Kohli is the highest ranking Indian currently bagging $680,000 (over ₹5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing social media platform-Instagram.

The only other Indian on this Hopper Instagram Rich List last year was Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The popular actress has a following of more than 70 million on Instagram and earns $403,000 ( ₹3 crore) for every promotional post on the platform.

He earns close to INR 178.77 Crore per year via brand endorsements. The team India skipper is the brand ambassador of prominent brands like Wrogn, One8, Puma, Audi, MRF, Colgate-Palmolive, and Tissot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli net worth in rupees

Being the richest cricketer in the world, Kohli has a net worth of $127 million or approximately INR 950 Crore (as per 2021 end). His yearly income thus, is around INR 130 Crore.