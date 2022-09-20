Virat Kohli net worth in rupees 2022: Net worth of Virat Kohli and list of businesses owned

Virat Kohli net worth in rupees 2022: The SportsRush brings you the details about net worth of the former Indian captain.

Indian batter Virat Kohli is one of the most decorated and celebrated names in the cricketing world. When he scored his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, his achievement was celebrated everywhere.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, Virat would want to continue his form in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. The form of Virat will play an important part in India’s World Cup campaign. Not just on the cricketing field, Virat has made his name outside the field as well.

Virat Kohli net worth in rupees 2022

Virat Kohli has to be one of the highest earners in the game. Due to his fantastic performances, he has been getting some amazing salaries, whereas his market value has allowed him to earn a lot from the endorsements as well. According to mpl.live, the net worth of Virat in 2022 is $127 million, which is around INR 1012 crores.

Virat has an A+ contract with BCCI, which assures INR 7 crores per year to him. Apart from this, he gets his match fees as well depending on the format of the game. His current salary with Royal Challengers Bangalore is INR 15 crores, it used to be INR 18 crores from 2018-2021.

Kohli earns a major chunk of his money from endorsements as well. He does endorsements of Manyavar, MPL, Pepsi, Phillips, Fastrack, Boost, Audi, MRF, Hero, Valvoline, Puma etc.

Virat Kohli is an active investor, and he has invested in quite a few established companies and start-ups. He owns a stake in the clothing company Wrogn, which also is a sponsor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Wrogn is famous for its Shirts, T-Shirts and Denim.

Earlier this year, Virat invested the in the startup Rage Coffee, and he is the brand ambassador of the brand as well. One8 is another important brand in which Virat has invested, the collaboration between One8 and Puma has given this collaboration a huge boost in the line of footwear and apparells. He also a co-owner of the ISL side FC Goa.

Apart from these, Virat also has stakes in companies like Blue Tribe, Chisel Fitness, Nueva, Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd, Sport Convo, Digit, etc.