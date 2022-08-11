Virat Kohli real sister name: Virat Kohli brother and sister and family members

Virat Kohli real sister name: The SportsRush brings you the family details of the ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best players to embrace the cricket field. He has been going through a rough patch lately, but his overall record still proved that he is one of the best in the business.

Virat was rested on the recent West Indies tour, and he is set to make his return in the upcoming Asia Cup. With the T20 World Cup in mind, Virat would definitely want to get his form back. He last scored a century in any format of the game in 2019, in the pink ball test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

After his recent struggles in the IPL with RCB, he rested for the home South Africa series, whereas he reached England early as well for his preparation. Although, he could not deliver in England as well in any format of the game.

Virat Kohli real sister name

Virat Kohli’s father’s name was Prem Kohli, and he was a criminal lawyer by profession. He passed away in 2016 due to a brain stroke. Virat was then playing for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, and he played a brilliant knock of 90 runs against Karnataka on the very next day of his father’s death.

Saroj Kohli is Virat’s mother, and she is a housewife. Virat has one sister and one brother. Bhawna Kohli is the name of Virat’s sister, and she is married to Sanjay Dhingra. Bhawna is quite active on Instagram as well, and she has 138k followers over there. She also assists Virat in his shopping company one8select.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Bhawna Kohli Dhingra earlier today at their residence in Delhi 😊 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/dUfoSn5hKG — Virushka FC (@VirushkaWorld) December 19, 2017

Vikas Kohli is the brother of Virat, and he is married to Chetna Kohli. Both of them have one son named Aarav Kohli. Virat is the youngest amongst his siblings.

Virat is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, both of them started dating in 2013, and they got married in 2017 in a wedding ceremony in Italy. In 2021, they were blessed by their baby girl Vamika.