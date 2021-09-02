Virat Kohli runs in England series 2021: Virat Kohli fails to end century drought in Oval Test vs England

Virat Kohli runs in England series: The Indian captain scored his first-ever half-century at The Oval on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

During the first day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India captain Virat Kohli couldn’t convert his 27th Test half-century into his 28th Test century.

Kohli’s dismissal meant that the visitors have lost half their side for just over 100 runs after being put in to bat by England captain Joe Root this morning. In what was his 10th half-century against England, it was his 15th away from home and 17th as a Test captain.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 43rd over when Kohli once again outside edged a delivery to hand a simple catch to English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Ollie Robinson, whose accurate delivery bounced a tad bit too high to undone Kohli, picked his second wicket of the match after sending back Lokesh Rahul (17) in the morning session.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 14th over, Kohli looked in sublime touch on-driving veteran England pacer James Anderson for a boundary to get off the mark. It was on the penultimate delivery of the 40th over when Kohli ran a single off Anderson to complete his first-ever half-century at The Oval.

The absolute precision with which Kohli was nailing his cover drives on Day 1 had provided enough hints for his fans to hope for an end to his century drought but it wasn’t to be eventually.

Virat Kohli runs in England series 2021

Kohli, who departed after scoring a stroke-filled 50 (96) with the help of eight fours, has scored 174 runs in six innings at an average of 29 including a couple of half-centuries in this series.

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli:

Imagine scoring a Test 50 in England and still leaving fans/analysts disappointed. Such high standards set by Kohli. #ENGvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 2, 2021

Virat Kohli falls for 50😭 Robinson delivers yet again as he nets the big fish. 😔 🇮🇳 105/5#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 2, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.