Virat Kohli Water Price: How Much Does Evian Black Water Cost in India?

With the amount of cricket being played nowadays, the role of fitness just keeps on increasing with every passing day. The players are required to be in their best shape both physically and mentally. Arguably the best among his peers in terms of batting, former India captain Virat Kohli is also one of the fittest atheletes around not just in cricket but across all sports.

In many of his interviews, Kohli has insisted that how changing his fitness habits allowed him to grow leaps and bounds in his career. According to Kohli, lifting exercises have benefited him a lot. Apart from training and exercise, the role of diet is also quite important in maintaining a supreme level of fitness irrespective of the sport.

Even at 34, Kohli’s running between the wickets can embarrass many youngsters. Kohli, who used to be a non-vegetarian at one point in time, has now become a vegetarian. To fulfill his nutritional requirements, he is extremely strict about his nutrition count and follows a proper diet plan.

Virat Kohli Water Price

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and apart from his food, he takes utmost care of his liquids as well. Not just juices and all, but Kohli also drinks a special type of water as well. There have been a lot of news about Kohli drinking only ‘Black water’ over the years, but he once admitted consuming it only a couple of times.

“I have tried black water a few times but I don’t drink it regularly. But we do drink alkaline water at home,” Kohli had once said.

Kohli used to consume Evian Natural Spring water which is available all around the world. This alkaline water is high in pH which helps an individual to stay fit and immune to diseases. The price of this water is around INR 4,200 per litre in India, which is humongous as compared to the normal purified water available in the country.

Evian Natural Spring water is said to be the purest form of natural water. A commonly found item in any part of the world as mentioned above, its main source is Evian Les Bains in France. For those who don’t know, Evian Les Bains is one of the largest lakes in Europe, and it is situated on the border of France and Switzerland.

The cost of the water seems huge, but it should not be a thing to worry about for a cricketer of Kohli’s level. With a net worth of around INR 165 crores in 2023, Kohli is one of the richest cricketers around.

What is Black water?

Black water is one of the trendiest drinks around at the moment. Apart from the sports stars, many Bollywood celebrities consume the same as well. This water is said to be a combination of over 70 minerals, and it has a lot of benefits. Its pH value is 8.5 which helps in boosting immunity, aids in hydration, helps in reducing stress, etc.

People belonging to showbiz in Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela, etc. also drink Black Water.

How to order Black Water in India?

Black Water is easily available in India as well and one can order it via different marketplaces in India. Websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Urbanplatter, Big Basket, etc. sell black water in our country. The users just have to place their order, and it will be delivered to them at their doorsteps.

In fact, black water is not as expensive as the Evian Natural Spring water that Kohli drinks. There are different companies that manufacture black water in India as its sourcing is not dependent on any particular place. The Black Water is available for as low as INR 200 per litre.