“Viru dressing room me bak-bak karta rehta tha”: This is how Sachin Tendulkar used to put a leash on Virender Sehwag’s chit-chattering habit

Known for his wit, quirky one-liners, and knack of poking fun at the team/players from the opposition camp during matches involving team India, Virender Sehwag’s humorous side had been a talking point during his years with the Indian Cricket team as well.

This fun-loving side to his personality wouldn’t even spare the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, whom he had idolized while growing up as a professional cricketer. Having lifted the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup for team India in the year 2007, he would persistently tease the Master for not being able to lift the Cup before him, until the moment arrived four years later in 2011.

Fed up with his habit of chit-chattering in the dressing room, Tendulkar had come up with a way to deal with Sehwag, about which he would once reveal during a chat show.

How Sachin Tendulkar used to put a leash on Virender Sehwag’s chit-chattering habit

During an interaction with popular YouTuber Vikram Sathaye in his chat show What The Duck, Tendulkar remarked how he would fling a banana at Sehwag to keep his mouth shut, and prevent him from gossiping around in the dressing room.

“Actually Viru dressing room mein bahut bak-bak karta rehta tha. Jo bhi bahar chalu hai…. are ye karna chahiye, are vo karna chahiye. To basically main kya karta tha, door se dressing room se hi Viru… (flings a banana at him). Idhar at least muh band rahega.… (Actually Viru used to chit-chatter a lot in the dressing room. We should do this, we should do that. So basically, what I used to do was (flings a banana at him), and make sure that his mouth remained shut),” remarked Tendulkar.

However, Tendulkar later admitted that he cannot do anything about his chit-chattering habit across social media platforms these days, where he has a free hand akin the Powerplay Overs.

Sachin-Sehwag partnership in ODIs

The Sachin Tendulkar – Virender Sehwag combination had helped team India win quite a many matches in the ODI format. Together the duo batted a total of 114 times in the 50-Over format, and scored 4,387 runs at an average of 39.16.

They stitched together 18 half-century stands and 13 century stands, with the highest partnership of 182 runs coming against New Zealand at Hyderabad, in November 2003.