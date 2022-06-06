Vitality Blast TV coverage 2022: Vitality Blast telecast in India on which channel

Vitality Blast TV coverage 2022: The SportsRush brings you the streaming details of the English T20 Blast in India.

The Vitality Blast is the premier T20 tournament in the UK, and it is up and running with full flow. There are some brilliant overseas players playing the tournament this season with the likes of DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn.

The batters have enjoyed this season due to flat batting tracks and smaller boundaries at the offering. Rilee Rossouw has been the best batter of the season with 278 runs, whereas Chris Lynn and Graham Clark are at the second and third positions with 266 runs and 239 runs, respectively.

Warwickshire’s Jake Lintott is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets, and Michael Hogan and Naveen-ul-Haq take the other two places in the top-3 with 13 and 12 wickets, respectively.

Vitality Blast TV coverage 2022

There have been some incredible games in the tournament so far, and the cricket fans in India would also want to watch the games as well. However, no TV Channels in India broadcasts the T20 Blast. Some selective games will be streamed live on Fancode, and there is a YouTube live stream of some matches as well.

Fans can check the official social media handles of the teams in order to find the live streaming details. The official Twitter handles post regular highlights of the match as well, so the fans can watch the match clips from the handles of the teams. If there is a YouTube stream of the match, the updates are provided as well by the respective Twitter handles.

Surrey are currently the table-toppers of the South Group, whereas Somerset and Sussex are in the top-3 places as well. In the North Group, Lancashire are at the top, whereas Warwickshire and Northamptonshire are the other teams in top-3. The defending champions Kent Spitfires have been disappointing so far.