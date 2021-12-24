“We are all very proud of you”: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Harbhajan Singh well for post-retirement life

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Harbhajan Singh: The Master Blaster has written a profound retirement message for the legendary spinner.

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter to wish well for former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all formats this afternoon.

Harbhajan, 41, had last played international cricket during Asia Cup 2016. While his last first-class and List A appearances had come four years ago, the off-break bowler was often seen playing in the Indian Premier League.

Out of Harbhajan’s 367 international matches across formats, 237 had come with Tendulkar in the Playing XI including his debuts in all the three formats. Furthermore, the pair also represented Mumbai Indians together for six seasons in the Indian Premier League.

Labeling Harbhajan’s 18-year old international career as a “wonderful and fulfilling” one, Tendulkar revealed their first meeting way back in 1995. Tendulkar, who further claimed to have fun with unforgettable “moments of laughter” alongside Harbhajan, wished him well for his post-retirement life.

Having picked 707 international wickets across formats including 28 five-wicket hauls, Harbhajan has retired as India’s second-highest wicket-taker and 13th highest overall.

Readers must note that Harbhajan has become the 11th player from India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad to retire from international cricket leaving behind only four cricketers namely Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Piyush Chawla and S. Sreesanth.

Twitter reactions on Harbhajan Singh:

As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝 Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ynF9Wq1pbK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyudeIuKtK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 24, 2021

A champion performer on the field and the life of the team off it. Congratulations on a phenomenal career @harbhajan_singh good luck for your second innings 🤗 pic.twitter.com/mYy3rSpLet — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 24, 2021

Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar @harbhajan_singh! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 24, 2021

Many congratulations bajju pa @harbhajan_singh on a fantastic career. Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was such a pleasure to play alongside you. I wish you all the best for all your future endeavours. God bless. pic.twitter.com/tHWxUFIUzu — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) December 24, 2021

