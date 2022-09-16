“We feel Mark is the best man”: Mahela Jayawardene praises the appointment of Mark Boucher as new Mumbai Indians head coach

Former Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has lauded the appointment of Mark Boucher as new Mumbai Indians coach.

Mumbai Indians have appointed former South African wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their head coach for the upcoming IPL season. After the elevation of Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to the global roles, the announcement of the new head coach was imminent.

Boucher has not been in the coaching line for a very long time, but he has achieved success with South African side Titans in the domestic competition. He is currently the head coach of the South African national team, but he will leave the position after the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Mahela Jayawardene praises the appointment of Mark Boucher

Former Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene, who is the new global head of performance of Mumbai Indians has praised the appointment of Mark Boucher as the new head coach of the side. He said that Boucher is an exciting coach, and believes Boucher will contribute to the team in a positive way.

“Mark, he is an exciting coach, the way he has transformed South White ball cricket in the last two years,” Mahela Jayawardene said in a video released by Mumbai Indians.

“He has been brilliant and he is also someone that we felt who we think differently and will contribute in a very positive way to Mumbai Indians.”

Jayawardene went on to add that Boucher is the best man for the job, and he will have to deal with the transition phase as a lot of younger players are rising up for the franchise.

“Especially when we have a group of players with the skill set that we have. Then we have a younger group coming through as well, so that’s the transition we need to manage. We feel that Mark is going to be the best man for that,” Jayawardene added.

Boucher will have a job to do as Mumbai Indians’ coach as the two seasons have been not been great for the side as they have failed to even qualify for the playoffs. However, they have a brilliant young core under their ranks, and they can be a team to beat in the upcoming seasons.