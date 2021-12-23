“We probably needed it”: Mark Wood admits England needed Chris Silverwood’s honest conversation ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day test

Ashes 2021-22: Mark Wood has revealed that the English coach had a serious conversation with the team after the Adelaide Test.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes 2021-22, and one more defeat will take the Ashes away from them. The side has lost both of the games in a one-sided manner, and the team is heavily criticized. In England’s batting, only Dawid Malan and Joe Root have batted well. Malan has scored 188 runs in the series, whereas Root has scored 175 runs.

Root has been brilliant this season, he has scored 1630 runs at 64.69, courtesy of six centuries. However, the captaincy of Joe Root is under the radar. The bowlers of England were bowling way short on the Adelaide track, and even Joe Root blasted them.

However, the bowlers have still bowled well, but the batting of the side has been absolutely sham this Ashes. Mark Wood was revealed that coach Chris Silverwood had a brutally honest conversation with the side.

Ashes 2021-22: Mark Wood ready to play the MCG Test

Mark Wood insists that the team really needed that brutal conversation with Coach along with Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

“We probably needed it – a brutally honest discussion at the end of the game in the dressing room,” Wood said.

“Chris Silverwood spoke and put some footage up. Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and Rooty spoke honestly to the group about things we felt weren’t going well and what we’d do better.”

However, Wood confirmed that there is no rift between the batters and bowlers of the side. The side is looking to perform well in the upcoming games.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a batters v bowlers thing,” Wood said.

“It’s not like that. We’re just desperate to play better than we are. We’re all in it together but we’re coming under a bit of fire at the minute for batting and bowling, because we’re getting soundly beaten.”

Wherever we go, whatever the circumstances. Best fans in the world 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏#Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wIsfQvrN6Y — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2021

It is almost confirmed that Mark Wood will play the MCG test instead of Chris Woakes. Woakes has been struggling with the ball, and the pace of Mark Wood will be vital on the MCG track.

“I have managed to play back-to-back tests in the last couple of years,” he said.

“I was ready to go if required for this game [the second Test] but the decision was made that I would be left out and I accept that.”

The third Ashes 2021-22 test will be a Boxing Day test in Melbourne.