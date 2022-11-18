Weather at Bay Oval Mount Maunganui: Mount Maunganui Cricket Ground weather forecast for November 20 Sunday

A rain-abandoned first T20I between New Zealand and India in Wellington will be followed by the second match in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The fixture will mark a return for the shortest format in international cricket to the city after a couple of years.

With not even toss happening at the Sky Stadium tonight, both teams were denied of a chance to provide opportunities to their players against a top opposition. India, in particular, were looking to include several rookie players across departments in the absence of some senior players.

In what will only be the second New Zealand-India T20I at the Bay Oval, it will be played with the hope of conducive weather conditions on the day after tomorrow.

Weather at Bay Oval Mount Maunganui

That being said, weather just doesn’t seem to improve at international cricket venues. The notion of these two teams carrying inclement weather conditions with them from Australia will further receive some validation as even Mount Maunganui is expected to receive quite a lot of rainfall in the days to come.

Persistent rainy weather in the city is highly likely to result in a damp Sunday. If tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather is to be believed, rain probability will start from 36% at the start time (07:00 PM) of the match to reach 64% around the scheduled innings break. The number will then reduce to 34% by midnight in not the most of pleasing of developments.

With cut-off time for a five-over match being 09:46 PM on Friday, weather will have to clear by then to some extent in order for players to start a rain-curtailed match. Assuming that rain gods don’t show leniency, expect the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to be a one-off series-decider.

Hourly weather at Mount Maunganui Cricket Ground on November 20

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

09:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 64%).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 64%).

11:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

00:00 AM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).