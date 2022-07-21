Weather at Old Trafford cricket ground tomorrow: Weather forecast Manchester ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

Weather at Old Trafford cricket ground: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second ENG vs SA ODI.

The second ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Manchester will begin in less than 24 hours from now. Slated to be a second consecutive day-night fixture for fans in both the countries, the match will be a Friday night contest for Indian fans.

Having last hosted an England vs India ODI as recent as this Sunday, Old Trafford will be hosting its second international match in one week. England, who had lost the third ODI against India here, would be keen to make amends and return to winning ways especially after losing the first ODI on Tuesday.

Readers must note that a loss for England on Friday would result in captain Jos Buttler losing his second consecutive ODI series. Having said that, it will also be interesting to see what England do to their Playing XI following all-rounder Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement.

Weather at Old Trafford cricket ground tomorrow

A 100% cloud cover to go with strong chances of rainfall in Manchester today has started to worry fans with respect to the second ODI. However, it is noteworthy that the weather prediction is comparatively better for Friday.

For starters, rain is expected to make its presence felt tomorrow. Hence, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the match is affected by the weather gods. It is around the start time (01:00 PM) that there’s a highest rain probability of 51% according to AccuWeather.

That being said, a major respite lies in the fact that the rain probability will continue to decrease towards the evening. Dropping from 47% to 38% to 26% to 20%, rain probability is expected to remain at 7% post 07:00 PM. Hence, even if rain plays spoilsport in the afternoon, players should get the time to complete a rain-curtailed match.

Manchester hourly weather

01:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 26%).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 26%).

06:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

08:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

09:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

10:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).