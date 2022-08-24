Weather at Old Trafford cricket ground tomorrow: What is Manchester Cricket Ground weather forecast ENG vs SA 2nd Test Day 1?

Weather at Old Trafford: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second ENG vs SA Test Day 1.

The second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will start from tomorrow at Old Trafford. Having hosted an England-South Africa ODI just over a month ago, Manchester will be host to a Test match after more than two years.

Coming on the back of an innings loss at Lord’s last week, England will be keen to regain form and draw level the series before the last match. South Africa, who were near-perfect for most part of the first Test, need another victory to win their third bilateral Test series in England since 2000.

Readers must note that the hosts have already announced their Playing XI for this match. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has replaced Matthew Potts in a like-for-like replacement. South Africa, on the other hand, are expected to announce their combination at the toss just like in the previous match.

Weather at Old Trafford cricket ground tomorrow

Rain pouring down in Manchester some 20 hours before the start of a Test match has it in it to become a cause of concern for both the players and fans.

Although rain is predicted to last till evening in the city today, it is unlikely to make its presence felt on Thursday. Exactly what all the stakeholders would want on a match day, there are almost negligible chances of rain playing spoilsport at Old Trafford on Day 1.

In what will be a pleasant day, probability of rain is as low as zero and single digit figures according to AccuWeather and BBC. As a result, expect a full day’s play unlike the first day at Lord’s.

Manchester Cricket Ground weather hourly

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

12:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

01:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

02:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).