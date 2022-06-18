Weather at Premadasa Stadium Colombo: What is Colombo Cricket Stadium weather forecast for SL vs AUS 3rd ODI?

Weather at Premadasa Stadium Colombo: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of SL vs AUS 3rd ODI match.

Sri Lanka will be up against Australia in the 4th ODI match of the 5-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This series has been a close one so far, and it is currently levelled at 1-1.

After losing the first match, Sri Lanka made a brilliant comeback in the last match with both bat and the ball to make a comeback in the series. The Sri Lankans would want to take advantage of their home conditions in this match as well.

Australia, on the other hand, is trying to cope with the injuries. The injuries to Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar have affected the balance of the side, and they would want to give Cameron Green a chance in this match.

Weather at Premadasa Stadium Colombo

Sri Lanka’s weather is quite unpredictable in the monsoons, and there is always a certainty of rain in the country during this part of the year. Colombo will host the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia on the 19th of June, and the weather is not looking great for the match at this point in time.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of sun to poke out throughout the day’s play, and the overcast conditions will stay throughout the match. The temperature will stay between 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, but the humidity can go up to 80%. So, it definitely won’t be easy for the players on the field.

Talking about the rain, there is a probability of rain in every hour of the match. There are 47% chances of rain at the time of the start of the play, and it will go from 32% to 51% during the course of the match. So, there will be rain breaks in the match. Although, the drainage system and the preparation of groundstaff has always been great here.