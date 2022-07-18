Highest successful run chase in Galle: Highest run chase at Galle 4th innings of Test match

Highest successful run chase in Galle: An intriguing fourth innings finish awaits fans at the Galle International Stadium.

During the third day of the first Test of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka lost nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha (7) on the seventh delivery of the day but a 91-run third-wicket partnership between Oshada Fernando (64) and Kusal Mendis (76) has it in it to end up becoming a match-winning one for them.

Resuming from his overnight score of 17*, Fernando brought up a sixth Test half-century to bail his team out of trouble. Mendis, on the other hand, registered a 15th Test half-century to ensure that the hosts don’t lose wickets quickly in the morning session.

Currently leading by more than 200 runs with four wickets in hand and in-form batter Dinesh Chandimal in the middle, Sri Lanka have all the time in the world to bat Pakistan out of this match. If Chandimal and wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella manage to dominate the next one hour or so, Sri Lanka would be guaranteed a firm grip on the match.

With over two days of play remaining in the match, it’s all but given that the match won’t end in a draw. While Sri Lanka are the favourites right now, Pakistan will have to bat exceedingly well in their second innings in order to stage a victory. Assuming that Chandimal and Dickwella build a respectable partnership today, the visitors, in all likeliness, will step out chasing a record chase in this match.

Highest successful run chase in Galle Test matches

While a 300-run fourth innings target has never been chased at the Galle International Stadium, a 200+ chase has also been sealed only once. Barring another 100+ run-chase in Galle Tests, all the remaining eight run-chases (in a total of 39 Tests) have been less than 100.

Target Team Opposition Year 268 Sri Lanka New Zealand 2019 164 England Sri Lanka 2021 99 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2014 95 Sri Lanka India 2010 93 Sri Lanka New Zealand 2012

Readers must note that Pakistan are next on the list as they had sealed a 90-run target against Sri Lanka at this venue seven years ago.