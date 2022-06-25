Weather in Leicester today: Grace Road Leicester weather forecast India vs LEI practice match

Weather in Leicester today: The SportsRush brings you the weather update of day three of the India vs Leicestershire Foxes practice match.

India are up against Leicestershire Foxes in their only warm-up match ahead of the test against England at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham starting 1 July 2022.

To accommodate more players to participate in the match, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna are playing for the Leicestershire side. India declared their first innings at 246-8, where KS Bharat scored a brilliant half-century, whereas Roman Walker took five wickets for Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Foxes scored 244 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a half-century from Rishabh Pant. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each for the Indian team. In the 2nd innings, India opened with KS Bharat instead of Rohit Sharma, whereas Hanuma Vihari was promoted at the number three spot.

This match is grabbing a lot of attention online, whereas there are a lot of fans in the stadium as well. However, the rain interrupted the proceedings on day three of the match.

☀️ A day at Grace Road ☀️ Looking for some Saturday plans? Look no further. India’s Test stars are batting, Kohli & Rohit are due in next and Bumrah’s bowling for the Foxes. ️ Tickets are available on the Curzon Road gate. #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/qF5CbH1OLz — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022

Weather in Leicester today

The rain intervened in the play on day three of the match just after the initial two balls of the day. Leicestershire’s groundstaff was quite quick in their work, and they covered the pitch fast to save it from any kind of damage.

Rains are quite common in England during this part of the year, but this was a surprising one for all. The rain was not at all expected on day three of the match. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the rest of the day also looks quite clear with the percentage of the rain being around just 7%.

The temperature will be around 18-19 degrees Celsius throughout the day, whereas the humidity will go to 48%. So, the conditions will be quite pleasant for the players on the field. There will be overcast conditions throughout, but the sun can also poke out in between sometimes.