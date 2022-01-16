"Well done Virat Kohli on the headache...": R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli's stint as India captain

R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli’s captaincy: The ace Indian spinner posted a series of tweets to eulogize Virat Kohli.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the latest high-profile name to react on legendary batter Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy in Test cricket.

It was last evening that 33-year old Kohli had sent shock waves across the cricketing fraternity across the world by announcing his quitting the leadership role. The development has resulted in Kohli going from captaining India across formats to playing as a specialist batter within a few months.

The magnitude of the announcement has been such that Kohli has been receiving congratulatory messages from not just his former and current teammates but former and current greats of the game as well; all of whom are hailing the former Indian skipper.

Having first led India in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2013, Kohli’s last international match as captain was the recently concluded Cape Town Test against South Africa.

A 213-match captaincy career across formats for almost eight and a half years had seen Kohli emerging as India’s most successful captain in Test cricket. Despite not winning a world title as captain in international cricket, Kohli has led India exceptionally well with benefits ranging to various fields.

R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli’s stint as India captain

In a series of three tweets, Ashwin talked about how international captains are perceived in the general run of things, Kohli setting a benchmark for himself and the headache he has left for his successor.

“Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain,” read a part of Ashwin’s Twitter thread on Kohli.

Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. “We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on “ 👏👏👏 #Virat #CricketTwitter — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

Ashwin, who has played 233 out of his 246 international matches across formats with Kohli also in the Playing XI, has played 79 matches across formats under him. Ashwin enjoyed a super successful phase in Test cricket picking 293 wickets in 55 Tests at an average of 22.13 under Kohli. Three out of Ashwin’s five Test centuries have also come under Kohli’s captaincy.