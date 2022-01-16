Cricket

“Well done Virat Kohli on the headache…”: R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli’s stint as India captain

"Well done Virat Kohli on the headache...": R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli's stint as India captain
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I want to save my money, if it wasn't called a foul, then it wasn't a foul": Giannis Antetokounmpo on coach Mike Budeholzer's complaints against the officiating in the game against the Raptors
Next Article
"Who is Mo Wagner, and why did he scream in my ear?!": Luka Doncic gets heated as Magic player pulls a confusing stunt despite being down 20 points
Cricket Latest News
"Well done Virat Kohli on the headache...": R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli's stint as India captain
“Well done Virat Kohli on the headache…”: R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli’s stint as India captain

R Ashwin reveals biggest takeaway from Virat Kohli’s captaincy: The ace Indian spinner posted a…