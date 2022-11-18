Wellington T20 average score: Highest successful T20 run chases at Sky Stadium Wellington

Sky Stadium, Wellington, hosting only 24 Men’s T20s in since hosting its first one 16 years ago is quite a small number in this day and age. However, the reason behind the same is pretty understandable considering that there’s another international stadium in Basin Reserve in the city.

Previously known as Westpac Stadium, first-ever T20 at this venue was played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, it has hosted 14 T20Is and only nine domestic T20s post that match.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Sky Stadium for first New Zealand-India T20I

With its last Men’s T20 being a New Zealand-Australia series-decider over 20 months ago, Sky Stadium will be hosting a New Zealand-India T20I in a night fixture in around four hours from now.

Wellington T20 average score

An average run rate of 7.91 in Men’s T20s over the years equates to an average innings total of 158.2. With both the teams scoring more than this number during their last T20I here over 33 months ago and considering the attacking firepower available on display today, New Zealand and India once again surpassing this number wouldn’t be a surprise by any means.

Highest successful T20 run chases at Sky Stadium Wellington

Target Overs Team Opposition Year 196 20 Wellington Central Districts 2013 168 16.5 Auckland Wellington 2014 160 19 New Zealand West Indies 2014 158 19.5 Auckland Wellington 2014 150 20 New Zealand India 2009

Sky Stadium, which has witnessed only two 200+ innings totals in a total of 48 innings in all these years, has never witnessed a run-chase in excess of 200 runs. Barring the last New Zealand-India T20I here which had ended in a super over, teams batting second have won 14 matches as compared to nine victories by the teams batting first in the remaining 23 T20s at this stadium.

Home and away! Today’s T20I in Wellington is the start of home (November) and away (January) series between the team and India. Hear from Mitchell Santner and @dazmitchell47 about taking on India. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RNd1bBOw1q — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2022

Although chasing teams have done better in T20s played here, it is noteworthy that none of the Top Five highest successful run-chases (mentioned in the above table) at the Sky Stadium have come in the recent years.