“WHAT A CATCH”: Keshav Maharaj grabs splendid diving catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in Cardiff T20I

Keshav Maharaj grabs splendid diving catch: The South African spinner contributed in an amazing manner on the field at Sophia Gardens.

During the second T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Cardiff, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj contributed in an amazing manner on the field to become an instant source of amazement.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 11th over when England all-rounder Moeen Ali (28) aimed to hit a Tabraiz Shamsi delivery over long-off. Not opting to step out required Ali to use brute force which got affected due to the lack of timing on the ball.

As a result, all that Ali could manage was to hit the ball towards the left of long-off. Fielding at long-off, an agile Maharaj didn’t seem to be letting go of a catching opportunity. It was only after he covered some distance that Maharaj decided to dive and complete a remarkable catch.

From the timing of his dive to ensuring that he holds the ball while diving, Maharaj doing his basics right served him right as South Africa managed to pick the fourth English wicket.

Promoted to No. 4 in a 208-run chase, Ali walked back to the pavilion after scoring 28 (17) with the help of three fours. Shamsi, on the other hand, picked his second wicket in the form of Ali tonight.

Pick of the South African bowlers on Thursday, Shamsi’s bowling figures of 4-0-27-3 played a pivotal role in bundling out England for 149 in 16.4 overs. While Andile Phehlukwayo also picked three wickets in a winning cause, pacer Lungi Ngidi chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Keshav Maharaj grabs splendid diving catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in Cardiff T20I

what a catch Keshav Maharaj. — AZ (@azkhawaja1) July 28, 2022

What a awesome catch Keshav Maharaj!!!!!! Wow 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Gills (@gpricey23) July 28, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.