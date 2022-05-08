What happened to Prithvi Shaw: Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals?

What happened to Prithvi Shaw: After missing the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shaw is out of the Chennai Super Kings game as well.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Delhi Capitals in the 55th league game of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. They made two changes in the eleven, where KS Bharat and Axar Patel replaced Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav.

“I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down,” Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

“Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav.”

Chennai Super Kings made one change, where injured Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Shivam Dube in the playing eleven. The absence of DJ Bravo remains for the Super Kings.

What happened to Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw missed the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas he has not been included in the game against Chennai Super Kings as well. Rishabh gave no reason behind the unavailability of Shaw in the last game, but Prithvi Shaw went on Instagram to give an update on the same.

Prithvi Shaw was suffering from a high fever, and he is currently hospitalized. Shaw posted a story on Instagram where he is seen on a hospital bed.

Delhi Capitals have invested heavily in Prithvi Shaw, and he has been with the side since his IPL debut. Delhi bought Shaw in IPL 2018 after a successful U-19 World Cup with the Indian team.

Shaw has played some crucial knocks with the bat this season, where he has scored 259 runs at a strike rate of 159.87. He has been famous for giving Delhi some aggressive starts at the top order, and he was complementing David Warner quite well as well.

There is no information on when Prithvi Shaw will be discharged from the hospital. He became just the 2nd player in the IPL history to score six fours in an over last year.