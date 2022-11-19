When $18 million Net worth Kieron Pollard engaged in a fight with Mitchell Starc in IPL 2014

Indian Premier League has given some great moments for cricket fans, but there have been certain incidents when players have engaged in a heated battle. One such incident happened in 2014 when Kieron Pollard and Mitchell Starc engaged in a fight.

Kieron Pollard is an IPL legend, and he recently announced his retirement from IPL. He will now be a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff for the upcoming season. Pollard has scored 3412 IPL runs with the help of 16 half-centuries, whereas he has scalped 69 wickets with the ball.

Mitchell Starc is one of the best white-ball bowlers around, but he has played in very few IPL seasons. Starc has scalped 34 wickets in IPL at an economy of 7.17. He has been a part of KKR and RCB in his career.

Kieron Pollard engaged in a fight with Mitchell Starc in IPL 2014

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2014 was played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match was set to be a blockbuster as some of the star names were involved in the match, but the match got famous for a fight between two heavyweights.

In the 17th over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings, Mitchell Starc bowled a bouncer to Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Pollard tried to hook the ball, but he missed. Starc was in an aggressive mood, and he started sledging the tall West Indian. Pollard did not take the sledge nicely.

On the very next ball, Pollard tried to stop Starc when he was in his run-up, but Starc did not stop and delivered a ball on Pollard’s leg. Pollard was furious with Starc, and he threw his bat toward him. Both of them engaged in a heated battle yet again.

Talking about the match, Mumbai scored 187/5 in the first innings with the help of a half-century from Rohit Sharma. RCB managed to score just 168 runs and lost the match by 19 runs.