When $70 million Net worth Ricky Ponting called ‘Monkeygate’ the lowest point of his captaincy career

Ricky Ponting is one of the best cricketers to ever play the game of cricket, and he is also regarded as one of the best-ever captains. It is safe to say that Ponting led an Australian team that was one of the best cricketing teams that ever played the game. However, he did have a lot of controversies in his career.

Ponting, who was known as one of the best pull-shot players won three ICC World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007. He led the Australian team in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups. Ponting is also the most successful test captain of Australia, where he won 48 out of 77 games.

Ponting possesses some incredible numbers under his belt, where he scored 13378 test runs at 51.85, whereas he also had 13704 ODI runs at 42.04 under his belt. He scored 71 international centuries and 144 half-centuries in his illustrious career.

Ricky Ponting called ‘Monkeygate’ the lowest point of his captaincy career

India’s tour of Australia in 2008 was one of the most controversial Indian tours. The Sydney test is remembered for all the wrong reasons as the umpire’s bad decisions took the game away from the Indian team. Apart from the decisions, the fight between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds took a lot of highlights.

Symonds claimed that Harbhajan racially abused him by saying monkey, Harbhajan denied the claim, but he was banned for the next match in Perth. This controversy often called ‘Monkeygate’ created a lot of rifts between the players as well. Ponting called this the lowest phase of his captaincy career.

Ponting said that the way the team played in Perth, where they were expected to win was very disappointing for the whole team. However, he added that he cleared all the rifts with Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians.

“Monkeygate was probably the lowest (point in career as captain). Losing the 2005 Ashes series was tough but I was in full control of that. But I wasn’t in full control of what happened during the Monkeygate thing,” Ricky Ponting said on the Sky Sports podcast.

Ricky Ponting net worth in 2022

According to CA Knowledge, Ponting’s net worth in 2022 is around $70 million, Ponting retired from the game a long ago, but he is constantly working. He works as a TV presenter, and he is also the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Ponting also took a management role with Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

Ponting owns a luxury house worth $10 million in Brighton, Australia, whereas he also has a lot of real estate properties. In 2020, he also started a wine business. Ponting also endorses brands like Adidas, Kookaburra, Rexona, etc.