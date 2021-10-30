“Whether it is me or Hardik”: Virat Kohli opens up on 6th bowling option in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 game

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli answered the press ahead of the all-important game in Dubai.

India is set to take on New Zealand in their 2nd game of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams are coming on the back of defeats against Pakistan, and this is a virtual knockout game. India’s record against New Zealand is not so great in ICC tournaments, and they last defeated them in the 2003 World Cup. In the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand eliminated India by beating them in the semi-finals.

The game against New Zealand won’t be easy, whereas the toss will also play a crucial role. Indian batting struggled against the left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi, and Boult will also provide the same challenge.

However, bowling is the main concern for the Indian team, and the combination of six bowlers is an issue. Kohli opened up about different topics in the pre-match conference.

Virat Kohli on 6th bowling option in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup

Virat did answer about the fitness of Hardik Pandya in the press. The all-rounder got hurt on his shoulder while batting in the game against Pakistan. He then didn’t take the field and Ishan Kishan came on as his replacement. Virat has confirmed that Hardik Pandya is fit to play the game.

“Hardik is fine if you are talking about the blow on shoulder. He is absolutely fine.”

Hardik was seen bowling in the practice sessions, and this is good news for India. However, he was not bowling at his full potential.

Kohli also answered about the idea of having Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven for the upcoming games. However, he did not clear about him starting the game.

“He is definitely in our plans, constantly making a case for himself. Whether he fits in, that’s obviously I can’t talk about now.”

Lastly, the major pain of the Indian Cricket Team, the 6th bowling option. Virat agreed that this is an important thing for the balance of any team.

“It is important you have a sixth bowling option. Whether it is through me or Hardik. But it all depends on the situation of the match. It all boils down to execution.”

The match between India vs New Zealand will start at 7.30 PM IST on 31 October 2021.