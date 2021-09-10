Who won IND vs ENG Test series 2021: How will ICC World Test Championship points will be decided after match cancellation?

IND vs ENG Test series 2021: A rare five-match Test series between England and India has ended in the most unexpected of ways.

Although the recently concluded Test series between England and India had put on display enough on-field drama to keep all the stakeholders engaged for over a month, the pinnacle moment of the series will unequivocally be an off-field drama which has resulted in the “cancellation” of the fifth match.

Members of the Indian support staff starting to test positive for COVID-19 from the fourth Test at The Oval eventually played spoilsport as a possible COVID scare forced ECB (England Cricket Board) and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to come to an unexpected and unwanted conclusion.

It is worth mentioning that both the cricket boards pondered hard over all the prospects through which the fifth Test could be made possible. However, the amount of risk involved could’ve had serious consequences.

With the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League also scheduled to commence from September 19, BCCI was always unlikely to ride in risky waters. Hence, the possibility of postponing the match by some days was ruled out due to a possible clashing of schedule.

Who won IND vs ENG Test series 2021?

It was ECB who released an official statement to announce the cancellation of the match. In what was a brief announcement, ECB didn’t provide details with respect to how the series will be decided and how points will be distributed for this match regarding the ICC World Test Championship.

England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers! 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

Had the match been forfeited, the five-match series would have resulted in a 2-2 draw. With the match getting cancelled, the series should be decided on the current score of India leading England by 2-1. An official statement regarding the same is awaited to end the confusion regarding a well-fought series.