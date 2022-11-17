“Why do you need so many breaks”: Ravi Shastri takes a dig at Rahul Dravid for taking a break during New Zealand tour after ICC T20 World Cup 2022

After a disappointing defeat in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team is currently in New Zealand for 6 white-ball matches. The Indian support staff along with Rahul Dravid have taken a break on this tour, and Ravi Shastri has not liked the decision of the support staff.

Rahul Dravid and his support staff have been rested for the New Zealand tour, and VVS Laxman is acting as the interim head coach of the side. Laxman has always taken the duties in the absence of Rahul Dravid. He handled the team in Zimbabwe, whereas he was in Ireland with the team as well.

Apart from the coaches, several players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, etc are also rested for the series. It will be intriguing to see how the Indian team will play in the T20Is against New Zealand as the approach was the team was questioned a lot in the World Cup.

Ravi Shastri takes a dig at Rahul Dravid for taking a break

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has lashed out at Rahul Dravid and the other support staff of the Indian cricket team for taking a break on the New Zealand tour after the T20 World Cup. Shastri insists that the two months break during the IPL should be enough for the coaching unit.

Shastri believes that Dravid should have been there with the Indian team during this transition phase and should spend more time with them in order to understand them well. He said that a coach should believe in a hands-on approach.

“I don’t believe in breaks. I want to understand my team and players, and then be in control of that team. What do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your two-three months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is,” Ravi Shastri said to Prime Video.

Ravi Shastri wants team India to follow England’s approach

Talking about the future of Indian cricket, he said that he does not want to point out particular things, but he wants the Indian team to use the template set by England in white-ball. He said that the English team picks the players that are most suitable for the format to give them the best chance to win the tournament.

“I wouldn’t like to point out anything, but there’s an opportunity with this team in the future to identify roles for players, identify match-winners, and go pretty much on the template of England,” Shastri added.