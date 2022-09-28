Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today: India have made four changes to their Playing XI for the first T20I.

India and South Africa are up against first T20I of a three-match T20I series at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum. India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first as chasing has been the forte of the Indian team. He said that the team wants to continue their momentum ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very important to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format,” Rohit Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in South Africa T20 series today?

Sharma informed at the toss that the Indian team has three forced changes from their last game against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

It was obvious that all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar won’t be playing as both of them are being rested for the series. Readers must note that both Pandya and Kumar have reported to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for conditioning-related work.

Resting Hardik Pandya and giving Rishabh Pant game time is vital. But India has also changed its six-bowler formula to do so… changing blueprint to five bowlers three games before the World Cup. #IndvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 28, 2022

The absence of Bumrah, however, is a concern one for the Indian team. The skipper confirmed that Bumrah has a niggle and that’s why he has been left out from the Playing XI. Not part of India’s West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, Bumrah also missed Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury.

Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have been drafted in for the three unavailable players. The arrival of Arshdeep will definitely be good for India in the death overs, whereas Chahar is a like-to-like replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who can swing the ball in the initial overs.

In the absence of Pandya, India have opted to go with Pant to neutralize the batting. As a result, the hosts are playing this match with just five bowling options.