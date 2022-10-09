Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today’s 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi?

Why Temba Bavuma not playing today: South Africa have made a total of three changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the second ODI of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Ranchi, South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are gonna have a bat. Looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there,” Maharaj told Star Sports at the toss.

Unlike Maharaj, India captain Shikhar Dhawan was looking to bowl first to negate the dew factor in the second innings. Having got what he wanted in spite of losing the toss, Dhawan would hope for his bowlers to restrict the visitors to be below par total.

” We would have bowled first actually. There is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that,” Dhawan told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today vs India?

Maharaj walking in for the toss was in itself a sign of at least one change to a winning combination. South Africa, as it turned out, have made two forced and one tactical change in a bid to claim an assailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

“[Tabraiz] Shamsi and Temba [Bavuma] didn’t wake up feeling too well this morning. So, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them,” Maharaj said to throw light on spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and regular white-ball captain Temba Bavuma’s absence. A third change for the visitors have made in the form of pacer Anrich Nortje replacing pacer Lungi Ngidi in the XI.

🎥 A moment to cherish for Shahbaz Ahmed as he makes his debut in international cricket. 👏 👏 Go well! 👍 👍 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Jn9uU5fYXc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

India, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. All-rounders Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed (debutant) have been included into the Playing XI for batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and spinner Ravi Bishnoi.