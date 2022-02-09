Why Pollard is not playing today: Why is Kieron Pollard not playing India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad?

Kieron Pollard not playing: The visitors have had to make a forced change in a must-win match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and chose to field in a must-win match.

“We will bowl first. We’re staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket for the entire duration of the game,” Pooran told Star Sports at the toss. While Pooran is leading West Indies for the first time in an ODI, he has led them in eight T20Is in the past.

Why is Kieron Pollard not playing today vs India?

India captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that he was looking to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. A second victory in a row will be enough for India to seal this three-match series on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We’re not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us – KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they have had to make a forced change as all-rounder Odean Smith has replaced regular captain Kieron Pollard in the Playing XI. It is noteworthy that Pollard is missing this match due to a niggle.

Captain Kieron Pollard misses out today as a precaution. He has a niggle, which the medical team has been working on for the past couple days. #MenInMaroon #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/kLFOErjrsJ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2022

“Kieron [Pollard] isn’t fit enough, has a niggle. Just one change for us – Odean Smith is in,” Pooran mentioned.