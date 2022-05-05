Why Prithvi Shaw is not playing vs SRH: Why Axar Patel not playing today IPL 2022 match between DC vs SRH?

Why Prithvi Shaw is not playing vs SRH: Delhi Capitals made four big changes in their playing eleven against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Capitals.

“We will bowl first, dew could be coming later on, something early in the surface and we’ll look to exploit it,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made three changes to their side, whereas Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen made ways for Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Sean Abbott. Delhi Capitals made four changes in their team.

Why Prithvi Shaw is not playing vs SRH

Delhi Capitals surprised everyone by making four changes in the playing eleven. Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman were replaced by Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed

“We’re happy to bat first, nothing much changes for us – we have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren’t playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in – some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket,” Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Rishabh Pant said at the toss that Axar Patel is ruled out due to an injury, but the kind of injury is not revealed yet. Axar has been an important part of the side, and he was retained as well ahead of the auction. Patel has scored 145 runs this season at a brilliant strike-rate of 166.66, where he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Prithvi Shaw is also missing the game, and the reason for him missing is not told yet. Delhi Capitals have invested heavily in Shaw, and he was retained as well before the auction. He has played some crucial knocks with the bat this season too, where he has scored 259 runs at a strike-rate of 159.87.

Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed are also back in the mix. Khaleel has already scalped 11 wickets this season, and he is returning from an injury, whereas Nortje has played just a single game this season. Anrich Nortje has scalped 34 IPL wickets in 25 games at an economy of 7.84.