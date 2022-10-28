Why World Cup in rainy season: When is the rainy season in Australia 2022?

Why World Cup in rainy season: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been heavily impacted by rain and Melbourne has been the most affected city.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has already given some epic encounters to cricket fans. India vs Pakistan match was a spectacle to watch at the MCG, whereas the last night’s match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan was also a brilliant match to watch out for.

However, apart from cricket, the weather is also a big talking point in the tournament so far. England lost the match by 5 runs on the DLS method to Ireland, whereas the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand got abandoned due to rain. South Africa also could not win against Zimbabwe due to persistent rains in Hobart.

The match between Irland and Afghanistan also got abandoned without a ball being bowled earlier today, and there is a threat in Australia vs England game as well.

The climate in Australia is very tough to predict as all six different states witness different weather throughout the year. Typically, the Australian summers start in December, and December, January and February are the hottest months of the calendar. These three are the typical summer months in Australia.

On the other hand, June, July and August are the coldest months in Australia. September, October and November are said to be the spring months, and these are the transition months from Summer to Winter. March, April and May are the transition months from Winter to Summer.

In terms of rain, Australia witnesses rainfall from November to May, but the major part of rain arrives between March-May. Heavy rains are not common in these months in Australia, and occasional showers are common, but the way Melbourne has been witnessing the rainfall this season is not common at all.

It is very difficult to predict the weather in Australia as Cyclones or Storms can hit anytime, and Melbourne recently witnessed floods as well. If the Bureau of Meteorology is to be believed, the weather won’t be that good in the rest of the tournament as well in Melbourne.

People do complain about the venue of the tournament, like the 2019 World Cup in England was also criticized for the rain interruptions. However, it is quite unfair to the organizers as England can’t organize the matches in winter, and the rain is not in anyone’s hands.

Similarly in Australia, the cricket season here is between November-March, and rain is not common in this part of the year. So complaining about the venue is not fair at all as the actual weather cannot be predicted accurately, and apart from Melbourne, the weather has been decent in the rest of the cities.