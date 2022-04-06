Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Will Suryakumar Yadav play KKR VS MI IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Mumbai Indians batter has not played a single game in the tournament so far due to a finger injury.

The record IPL champions Mumbai Indians are slow starters, and they have started the 2022 season in the same fashion as well. Mumbai Indians have lost both of their games in the tournament so far. Delhi Capitals defeated them in the first game, whereas Rajasthan Royals defeated them in the second.

Mumbai Indians are struggling with their middle-order this season, and the bowling of the side also has not been great. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Indians have been missing the services of Suryakumar Yadav this season so far. Suryakumar Yadav broke his finger earlier this year, which was said to be a hairline fracture. He has been a rock for Mumbai Indians at the number three slot, and the backup option of Anmolpreet Singh has not paid them well.

After the last game, Rohit Sharma was asked about the injury of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit said that the finger injuries are tricky, and they don’t want to take any kind of risk with Suryakumar Yadav. When Surya will be fit, he will be slotted straight back in the playing eleven.

“He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky,” Rohit Sharma said after losing the game against Rajasthan Royals.

Suryakumar Yadav has joined the full training sessions of the Mumbai Indians. He has been batting without any issues in the nets, Suryakumar is expected to be available for the KKR clash. The addition of Suryakumar Yadav will be a huge boost for the side.

Suryakumar was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 mega auction for a price of INR 3.20 crores. Mumbai Indians retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He has scored 1733 runs for Mumbai Indians at 32.09, courtesy of 12 half-centuries.