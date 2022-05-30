Cricket

Will Trent Boult play during England vs New Zealand 1st Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground?

Will Trent Boult play during England vs New Zealand 1st Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"We were going to overtake Charles Leclerc straight back again" - Alex Albon shares explains why he ignored blue flags in Monaco GP
Next Article
“Did Bryce Maximus get taller yet again?!”: NBA Twitter speculates as LeBron James hypes up ‘Strive for Greatness’ stud for his tough up-and-under layup
Cricket Latest News
Will Trent Boult play during England vs New Zealand 1st Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground?
Will Trent Boult play during England vs New Zealand 1st Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground?

With him yet to arrive in England, will Trent Boult play during England vs New…