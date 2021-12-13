“Yes, they are available”: Chris Silverwood confirms James Anderson and Stuart Broad are available for Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: James Anderson and Stuart Broad are available to play the D/N Adelaide Test after missing out in Brisbane.

England’s coach Chris Silverwood has confirmed that the duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson is available to play the Adelaide Test. Anderson missed the first game due to fitness, whereas Broad was not selected in playing eleven. England lost the first game by nine wickets, and the Adelaide game is huge for them.

English team faced a lot of scrutinies after leaving out both of their star bowlers from the eleven. The 2nd game is a pink-ball test, and the ball will definitely swing under the lights. Anderson and Broad will enjoy the conditions at the Adelaide Oval.

Ashes 2021-22: Silverwood confirms the availability of James Anderson and Stuart Broad

English Chris Silverwood has all but confirmed that the duo will feature in the second test. Both of them are bowling at the nets, and it is almost impossible to stop them now.

“We’re lucky we’ve got two England greats in Broad and Anderson, so we’ve got a wealth of experience,” Silverwood said.

“Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second Test, as will Stuart. Yes, they are available. Certainly, from an experience point of view, with the bowlers we’ve got heaps of experience so I’m happy with that.”

After the last test, Broad gave an angry interview after he was dropped from the playing eleven. Silverwood explained Broad’s decision too.

“Stuart has been great, to be honest, obviously he was disappointed not to be playing but he understood that this is a long series,” explained Silverwood.

“Everybody will put their hand up to do the hard work out there and he is ready to do that now. We had good conversations with Stuart before any decisions were made and he was 100 percent on board.”

“I’ve not told anyone they are playing yet. We will have some sore bodies from this Test and we’ll make decisions from there.”

The 2nd Ashes Test will be played from 16 December 2021 at Adelaide Oval with the pink ball.