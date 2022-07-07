Yesterday match result 1st T20I: Who won yesterday T20 between India and England at The Rose Bowl?

Yesterday match result 1st T20I: The first England vs India T20I was primarily a one-sided contest at The Rose Bowl.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Southampton, India batters joined hands to put together a strong show scoring 198/8 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Sharma (24) won the toss and chose to bat.

Sharma, the first Indian batter to find consecutive boundaries, couldn’t convert his start but found the others worthy enough of playing impact-generating innings especially in the middle overs.

Battling for the same spot in a full-strength Indian T20I XI, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav played some exquisite shots on a batting-friendly surface at The Rose Bowl tonight. While Hooda ended up with 33 (17) at a strike rate of 194.11, Yadav scored 39 (19) at a strike rate of 205.26.

Having said that, it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s maiden T20I half-century which powered India in vicinity of a 200-run innings total. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the ninth over, Pandya scored 51 (33) with the help of six fours and a six at a strike rate of 154.54.

Yesterday match result 1st T20I

While Pandya’s dismissal with 14 balls to spare did hurt India in the death overs but a 199-run target proved to be too much for the hosts as they were bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Not benefiting from getting reduced to 29/3 in five overs, a 36-ball 61-run fifth-wicket partnership between Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) was the standout performance of the match for England.

Still not capable of preventing a 50-run loss, England had to produce something magical to score over 100 runs in about eight overs with only five wickets in hand.

Aggressive approach in batting, bowling. Top win by Team India 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2022

Pandya, 28, won his second match award in T20Is as career-best bowling figures of 4-0-33-4 made him the best Indian bowler of the evening. Indian new-ball bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and debutant Arshdeep Singh picking combined bowling figures of 6.3-1-28-3 also bereft England from gaining any advantage especially in the powerplay.