“You wait for Hardik the bowler for long and…”: Mohammad Kaif calls Hardik Pandya’s captaincy a complimentary gift along with his bowling

Hardik Pandya has been excellent as a bowler and captain for the Gujarat Titans and Mohammad Kaif has tweeted on the same.

When Gujarat Titans signed Hardik Pandya ahead of the auctions and made him the captain of the side, the decision was doubted a little by the experts. Hardik Pandya has been struggling with fitness issues for a very long and there were doubts again.

India has always lacked a genuine pace all-rounder, and Hardik Pandya has been seen as a solution for the last five years. However, he has not fulfilled his potential till now. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, selectors said that Hardik Pandya will play as a specialist all-rounder, but he struggled.

After the ICC T20 World Cup, he was dropped from the Indian white-ball squad as well. Ahead of the IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya had to pass the yo-yo test in order to participate in the IPL as he is a BCCI contracted player. Hardik passed the test with flying colours.

Mohammad Kaif tweets on captaincy and bowling of Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans started their campaign with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The main attraction of that game was Hardik Pandya bowling his full quota of overs. He had options like Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia, but he went on with himself. Pandya was not economical, but it was a good start.

In the next game against the Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya proved his class in bowling. He conceded just 21 runs in four overs and took the wicket of Tim Seifert as well. Gujarat Titans have now won both of their games and Hardik’s captaincy is also getting a lot of praise.

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has also said that captaincy has come in as a complimentary gift along with Hardik’s bowling.

You wait really long for one bus, and then two come along at once. You wait for Hardik the bowler for long and Hardik the captain also comes along. @hardikpandya7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 3, 2022

The prospect of Hardik Pandya bowling his full quota of overs will give Team Indian an exceptional balance. There is a T20 World Cup this year, and Hardik’s fitness will definitely play an important part for India’s composition. Gujarat Titans will now face Punjab Kings in their next league game on 8 April 2022.