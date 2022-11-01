ZIM vs NED pitch report tomorrow match: Adelaide Oval pitch report for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Super 12 match

Zimbabwe will face the Netherlands in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This will be the first match at the Adelaide Oval in this T20 World Cup, and it will be interesting to see how the pitch at the Adelaide Oval will fare in this match. A couple of matches will be played here on 2nd November.

The Netherlands lost their last match to Pakistan, but they can be proud of their performances in the tournament so far. Very few people gave them a chance to qualify for the Super-12 stage, and they will only learn from their experience of playing in the mega event.

Zimbabwe have played some great cricket this year, and qualifying for the Super-12 stage is a huge achievement for them. They stunned the world by beating Pakistan in Perth, whereas they also came very close to a victory in the last match against Bangladesh as well.

ZIM vs NED pitch report tomorrow match

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will be hosting its first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when the Netherlands will face Zimbabwe in the Super-12 match. Adelaide Oval is one of the iconic venues in Australia, and it has hosted some memorable games in the past.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has always been a belter, and the batters are going to enjoy their time out there in the middle. There are no visible demons in the wicket, and with an even bounce on the offering, the batters will have a great time batting at this very venue.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played here, where three of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 182 runs, which proves that it has been an excellent track for batting. In the last BBL season, a total of 7 games were played here where four matches were won by the teams batting first.

The mid-wicket boundaries are a little bigger due to the oval shape of the ground, but the smaller square boundaries make up for it. With a fast outfield, it is going to be a great one for the batters. Keeping the overcast conditions in mind, both teams may opt to bowl upon winning the toss.