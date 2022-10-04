CS:GO Rio Major American RMR – Day one schedule, teams participating, where to watch, and more

With just a month to go for the second CS:GO major of the year, the RMRs are here to determine who qualifies for a shot at the title.

Just a couple of days after the conclusion of ESL Pro League Season 16, CS:GO squads from all across the world are preparing for the Major RMR. With the American RMR starting tomorrow, October 5, 2022, 16 teams will be facing off to determine who makes it to the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Four days of gruelling CS:GO action will see six teams proceed while the others go home empty handed. Read on for a full breakdown of the schedule, teams participating and where to watch the American Road to Rio RMR.

Also read: ZywOo breaks CS:GO record for most kills in a single series against Team Liquid

CS:GO IEM Rio Americas RMR schedule, format, and where to watch

THE #IEM ROAD TO RIO! 52 Teams. 6 Days. 3 Regions 24 teams will qualify for #IEM Rio, Brazil’s first Counter-Strike Major. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/IydkrS2tLr — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) October 3, 2022

For the Americas RMR, 16 teams have qualified for the event:

FURIA Esports Imperial Esports Team Liquid paiN Gaming Complexity Gaming MIBR Nouns Esports 00 Nation 9z Team Evil Geniuses O Plano ATK Arctic eSports Team oNe eSports Isurus Infinity

The CS:GO major qualifier will follow a 16 team Swiss system format. The initial few games will be played in a best of one format while elimination and advancement stages will be best of threes.

From round three to five, the Buchholz system will be used to determine seeding. The top six teams will qualify for the IEM Rio Major 2022, while the bottom ten will be eliminated.

Road to Rio Americas RMR Day 1 Matches

The day one schedule for October 5, 2022 is as follows:

Furia vs. Infinity (6 AM ET)

Imperial vs. Isurus (6 AM ET)

Pain vs. Arctic (7:15 AM ET)

Nouns vs. Evil Geniuses (7:15 AM ET)

Complexity vs. ATK (8:30 AM ET)

00NATION vs. 9z (8:30 AM ET)

Team Liquid vs. Team One (9:45 AM ET)

MIBR vs. O Plano (9:45 AM ET)

Fans can catch all the action over at ESL CS:GO’s Twitch channels: twitch.tv/esl_csgo and https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgob

The day two bracket will be determined by the results of day one’s best of one matches.