Cubs Youngster’s Home Run Joy Irks Cardinals Legend, Fans Cry ‘Boomer’

During the Cubs-Cardinals matchup on Sunday, tensions rose when young Cubs player Christopher Morel hit his second home run of the game. While Cubs supporters were thrilled by Morel’s homer, former St. Louis Cardinals star turned commentator, Jim Edmonds expressed disapproval.

Edmonds took issue with Morel’s display of emotion following the home run – labeling it as a “joke” during the Bally Sports Midwest broadcast. He criticized Morel for having a batting average of .229 but still celebrating like baseball veteran, Barry Bonds.

Edmonds didn’t stop at critiquing Morel; he also made remarks about a fan who caught the home run ball. The fan was identified as a man in a camouflage hat and army green shirt who had caught another homer earlier in the game! Edmonds hinted that the fan might have been overly eager to reach for the ball.

Now, this has started a conversation about mid-game celebrations in the league. In light of that, fans didn’t leave the chance to stereotype Edmonds for being out of touch with current trends in baseball- well, it is true, there is a growing trend of players expressing themselves after big plays.

One MLB follower was frustrated with Jim’s views and argued that sticking to old-fashioned beliefs simply stunts the appeal of the sport, particularly among younger fans.

Another fan humorously spoke about the generation gap.

A third supporter viewed Edmonds’ stance as a hindrance to baseball’s progress.

In line with this comment, another fan suggested that Edmonds’ perspective is outdated and shows how the older generation is not open to new ways of enjoying the sport.

It’s important to understand that in MLB, a single home run is a big deal. Unlike singles, doubles or triples that involve running to bases, hitting a home run requires either the pitcher making a mistake or the batter displaying power.

While not rare, home runs occur less frequently than singles or other types of hits. Therefore it’s only natural to feel excited and eager to share such moments.

In Morel’s situation, his mid-game celebration was modest but it still appeared to irk Edmond, and the former MLB star also seemed bothered by the third baseman’s performance statistics.

Speaking of statistics, Christopher Morel’s 2024 season showed glimpses of his potential but it was overshadowed by periods of inconsistency.

Morel’s current batting average is hovering around the Mendoza Line at .200, which indicates that he’s striking out more often than he’s getting hits. This marks a decline, from his career average of .241 at the start of the season.

While Morel has displayed power in his career, hitting 42 home runs over two seasons, his power numbers have decreased in 2024. Hence, it seems unlikely that he will ever reach the anticipated home run totals.

Additionally, he has faced challenges with strikeouts throughout his career, and this season appears to be especially tough in that regard. Plus, the increase in strikeouts is affecting him to reach base and contribute offensively.

Irrespective of these obstacles, there are some positives, as despite the low batting average, Morel’s walk rate has improved, resulting in a respectable on-base percentage (OBP). This shows that he is consistently drawing walks and reaching base when not making contact.

Given this mix of performance outcomes, Morel’s inconsistency has sparked discussion about his trades in this ongoing season.

Morel Trade Talks Heats Up: Will the Cubs Deal Their Young Slugger?

There have been a lot of talks about whether the Chicago Cubs will trade Morel based on his potential, performance to date, and the overall strategy of the team.

Morel has shown sparks of his power by hitting 15 home runs in 2024. However, his batting average sits at.199 as of July 15, 2024, which raises questions about his readiness to consistently contribute to a winning team.

As the Cubs are currently in a rebuilding phase, they may opt to trade Morel for players who can help them win immediately or for prospects who could make an impact in the future. Notably, Morel’s age and potential are lucrative to teams who view him as a budding star in need of development.

The Cubs’ stance on Morel has shifted over time. In January 2024 Cubs management played down trade rumors involving Morel and expressed their commitment to developing him within the organization. However, as the trade deadline nears and the Cubs face difficulties, there has been renewed speculation about trading him.

So is there a chance that Morel will be traded?

It’s hard to say because the final decision will rely on several factors. If the Cubs continue to face losses, they might lean towards selling and trading Morel for players. On the other hand, if Morel shows improvement in his batting average, the Cubs may reconsider trading him.

In another scenario, if another team presents a deal that enhances the Cubs’ future prospects, they might decide to trade the third baseman. The choice will likely be influenced by both the Cubs’ performance and the quality of trade proposals as the deadline looms closer.

For now, Morel’s fate with the Cubs remains uncertain. MLB fans have to wait for the next few weeks to see whether the 3B continues with the team or becomes part of a trade arrangement designed to reshape it.