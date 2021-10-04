DC vs CSK Fantasy Prediction : Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

DC vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – 4 October 2021 (Dubai). Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer are the players to look out for in Fantasy teams.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals have won nine of their 12 games so far, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Shikhar Dhawan has batted well this season, whereas Shaw, Pant, and Iyer are also in good touch. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Chennai Super Kings have also won nine of their 12 games, and they have also qualified. Faf and Ruturaj are in brilliant batting form, whereas Jaddu has been excellent as an all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, and DJ Bravo.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 160 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 7; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

DC vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 337 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.44, whereas his strike rate has been 127.16. He is the best pick in this category.

DC vs CSK Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer scored 519 runs last season, whereas he has scored 124 runs in four games this season. Shaw has scored 335 runs in the tournament at an average of 30.45, whereas his S/R has been 158.01.

[Shikhar Dhawan has not been in good form, and leaving him will be helpful in managing credits]

Faf du Plessis (Price 10.5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 460 runs this season at an average of 46.00, whereas his S/R has been 137.72. Gaikwad has scored 508 runs this season at 50.80, whereas his S/R has been 140.33. Both of them will open the innings together, and they are in excellent form.

DC vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.25, and he is looking in fine form.

Ravindra Jadeja (Price 9.5) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Chennai Super Kings. Jaddu has scored 211 runs at an average of 70.33, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in bowling. Bravo has scalped eight wickets in the last three games and his death bowling has been great. Both of them can earn a lot of points.

DC vs CSK Team Bowlers

Avesh Khan (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Khan has scalped 21 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Nortje is also bowling well in UAE. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Thakur has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, and he has been bowling well this season.

[You may take Rabada instead of Avesh]

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Avesh Khan

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.