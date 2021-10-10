DC vs CSK Fantasy Prediction : Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Qualifier-1 Match Today

DC vs CSK Qualifier-1 Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – 10 October 2021 (Dubai). Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer are the players to look out for in Fantasy teams.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier-1 match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals finished as the table-toppers, and they would want to continue their form. Shikhar Dhawan has batted well this season, whereas Shaw, Pant, and Iyer have also been decent. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Chennai Super Kings won nine of their 14 wickets, but they have lost their last three games. Faf and Ruturaj are in brilliant batting form, whereas the middle-order is in shambles. Jadeja is the leading all-rounder, whereas Chahar, Bravo, and Hazlewood will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 152 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 11; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 8

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shreyas Iyer, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Axar Patel.

DC vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 362 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.90, whereas his strike rate has been 127.01. He is the best pick in this category.

DC vs CSK Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 8.5) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer scored 519 runs last season, whereas he has scored 144 runs in six games this season. Shaw has scored 401 runs in the tournament at an average of 30.84, whereas his S/R has been 157.25.

[You may take Shikhar instead of Faf]

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 546 runs this season at an average of 45.50, whereas his S/R has been 137.53. Gaikwad has scored 533 runs this season at 44.41, whereas his S/R has been 137.01. Both of them will open the innings together, and they are in excellent form.

DC vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.43, and he is looking in fine form.

Ravindra Jadeja (Price 9.5) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Chennai Super Kings. Jaddu has scored 227 runs at an average of 75.66, whereas he has scalped 10 wickets in bowling. Bravo has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament so far, and he has been brilliant at the death. Both of them can earn a lot of points.

DC vs CSK Team Bowlers

Avesh Khan (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Khan has scalped 22 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Nortje has scalped nine wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Shardul Thakur (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Thakur has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, and he has been bowling well this season.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Axar Patel

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.