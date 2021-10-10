Dota 2 TI10 Day 4 Fantasy Guide : Your extensive Guide for Dota 2 The International Day 4 Fantasy Predictions

Dota 2 TI10 Day 4 Fantasy Guide : The International always brings a lot to the table considering the Highs and Lows, as well as the Sheer amount of Data it generates each day.

The Dota 2 International Championship continues to rage on without the Spectators who were the key at hyping and supporting matches in the venue. But due to Covid restrictions, Valve decided upon refunding tickets and continued the championship playoffs with Best of 2 replacing The Best of 3 s.

There have been rule changes and Match format changes due to Pandemic norms

There have been some admirable plays over the past few days and today marks the final day of the group stages. We shall ultimately know the final 16 and the distribution of the teams into Upper and Lower brackets based on their exploits in the group stage. We as humble players of the game would like to impose a few trends that seem to be norms at the International right now. Below I have provided an Insight into my Fantasy Team League lockins for today.

Position 5(Captain)

Probably the most difficult choice of position but one person stands tall above all. OG Notail(N0tail), with his accolades and calm attitude, can turn around even the worst of plays. OG had a rough second stint this year and Johan will be looking to prove something with yet another new roster from the previous year. Honourable mentions: Secret Puppey, PSG.LGD y`, T! Whitemon

Position 4(Playmaker/roamer)

Even though roaming has not been a thing for the last 2 years in the meta, some people still make it work. PSG.LGD XinQ has been constantly experimenting by ganking and putting pressure on safer lanes. Consistency is his key and his stats speak for itself. Honourable mentions: EG Crit, OG Saksha, T1 Xepher

Position 3 (Dmg core/playmaker/utility)

Sebastian “Ceb” Debs has been key to boosting OG morale on worse days. Beyond that, he is aggressive and always looking to make holes in the enemy team’s defensive backline. He continues to amaze us through his persistency.

Honourable mentions: PSG.LGD Faith Bian, Vici Old Eleven, Alliance S4

Position 2(Mid/playmaker/space maker)

Mid is rather underwhelming lately, with lesser trades up until the team get going and smokies for kills. PSG.LGD NothingToSay is consistent and makes a strong case for us at picking him as our Mid representative.

Honourable Mentions: OG Topson, Alliance Limmp, Invictus Emo

Position 1(Carry/sustained dmg dealer)

The most dependable players find themselves briefly playing this position for a team. Few make some permanent impacts to the meta or playstyle of the community and such players, though rare, last through the pro circuit as living legends. Such is OG Sumail. After winning his first TI in 2016, his life has taken a tumble. Since joining OG, he has been finding opportunities to prove his mettle again. Honourable mentions: EG Arteezy, PSG.LGD Ame, Secret Matumbaman.

Do check the Dota 2 The International Official Twitch stream.