DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Prediction : Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Best Dream 11 Team for ECS Hungary T10

DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Prediction: Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club – 22 August 2020 (Hungary)

Dunabogdany Cricket Club will take on the Cobra Cricket Club in the ECS Vienna T10 League 2020 which will be played in the country of Hungary. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another new country. Fans of Hungary will witness some T10 cricket in their country. All the matches will be played at the GB Oval cricket stadium.

This is the first game of the tournament and this will be really early to judge any player right now but both the Cobras look really strong on paper and have played much better cricket in this season. Cobras can dominate here.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dunabogdany Cricket Club– Anik Pattanaik, Probal Rudra, Salman Jamil, Bobby Patel, Amit Parihar, Rohit Kumar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Izaz Ali, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Ali Yalmaz.

Cobra Cricket Club – Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapka, Achuk Singh, Arun Venkatarajan, Satish Inakoti, Shanker Gudipati, Nitin Narve, Kailash Chander.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

V Vasudev, S Inakoti, B Singh, A Singh, and S Kumar.

DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

S Ashwathnarayan (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Ashwat has scored 132 runs in 4 games this season and has batted with an average of 33. He is a really good player and will be picked in this game.

DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Batsmen

P Rudra (Price 9.5) and B Patel (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Dunabogdany side. Patel is the highest scorer of the side this season and has scored 78 runs in three games whereas Rudra has scored 79 runs in 5 games and has picked a wicket as well. Both of them will be picked for this game.

A Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Cobras side. Kumar can open the innings for the side and has scored 213 runs in 6 games so far. He will be definitely be picked for the game.

DUCC vs COCC Dream11 All-Rounders

A Yalmaz (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Dunabogdany Side. Yalmaz is a really strong player and will bat at the number 3 position. He can play some aggressive cricket and will be certainly be picked for this game.

V Vasudev (Price 9), S Kumar (Price 9.5), and S Inakoti (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Cobras Side. Vasudev has been the highest run-scorer of the side this season and has scored 161 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.25. He has also picked 5 wickets with the ball. Kumar has scored 108 runs till now in this season and has picked 3 wickets with the ball whereas Inakoti has scored 78 runs in 3 games this season and has also picked 5 wickets with the ball. This trio should be picked for this game.

DUCC vs COCC Dream11 Bowlers

B Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Dunabogdany Side. He has picked four wickets in three games this season and is a really good player.

A Singh (Price 9) and B Adapaka (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Cobras Side and will complete our team. Singh has picked 11 wickets in 4 games this season whereas Adapaka has picked 10 wickets in 4 games this season. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Cobra Cricket Club will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

V Vasudev and S Inakoti

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Singh and A Yalmaz

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.