Dwyane Wade’s $800,000 McLaren Could be Yours at a Jaw-Dropping 84% Discount

Dwyane Wade is a multi-millionaire. He is a great investor and a sports team owner, and he is also making waves in broadcasting. But of course, ever so often he also has to lose something and for him, it’s lucky that it’s only the worth of his car.

A McLaren MP4-12C that belonged to The Miami Heat legend has been listed for sale and the cut price is just baffling us. The car was returned to the collection and there was an auction for a whopping 800. But now it is a wonder as to how it is retailing for so low.

There could be a myriad of reasons, but the bigger picture here is that almost anyone could own a supercar that once belonged to an NBA legend. So how much is it?

Dwyane Wade’s McLaren is now selling for 16% of its original price!

Yes, you read those last two lines correctly, you can now be the proud owner of a car that once belonged to Dwyane Wade, a supercar no less. And the best part is that it is selling at an 84% discount!

The McLaren MP4-12C is available for purchase at a cut price of $130,000. While it is still a huge amount of money. It is nowhere near the original price.

From nearly a million to barely a hundred thousand, it is a big fall from grace. So are there any faults with the car? Not exactly.

The car is in good condition and the comments from the garage are “always well serviced and garage kept.” The car is called the WADE Edition and comes in a dark purple finish that looks more black than blue. There are custom badges that indicate its celebrity ownership.

Wade sold off all of his 16 cars!

Wade has been preaching one piece of financial advice, not to buy cars. As they are depreciating assets, his advice is that you should not buy cars. And while you may think it’s quite rich coming from a multi-millionaire, he has sold off all of his cars.

Yes, all 16 of his cars. He talked about how he wouldn’t have driven them at all and he would have to spend $6000 on maintaining the cars. And while the Utah Jazz owner may have disposed of his cars, given his staggering wealth he can always get a new one.

And as per reports, his Instagram to be precise, he did purchase a brand new Maybach on his birthday. Old habits die hard we suppose. But if you like supercars and want to be in an elite company of owners like Dwyane Wade, you can pick up the Wade edition of the McLaren MP4-12C for a cool price of $130,000!

