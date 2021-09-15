EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI – 16 September 2021 (Bristol). Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, and Sophie Ecclestone are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 1st game of the five-game ODI series, which will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

Beaumont and Wyatt are the star batters of England, whereas Sciver and Knight are the main all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, and Anya Shrubsole are the wicket-takers of this side. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite are also excellent players. Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, and Jess Kerr are other important players of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 242 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Ground:- County Ground, Bristol.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, and Amy Sattherthwaite.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Amy Jones (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Jones has scored 1062 ODI runs at an average of 27.94, whereas she was brilliant in the recent domestic tournaments.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Satterthwaite has scored 4125 ODI runs at an average of 38.91, whereas she has scalped 45 wickets with the ball. She is a brilliant player.

Heather Knight (Price 9.5) and Tammy Beaumont (Price 9) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 2715 ODI runs at an average of 45.25, whereas Knight has scored 3009 runs at 38.08 with 50 wickets in bowling. Both of them are excellent players.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Nat Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from England. Sciver has scored 2123 ODI runs at an average of 40.82, whereas she has scalped 51 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class player.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Divine has scored 2697 ODI runs at an average of 31.00, whereas she has scalped 75 wickets with the ball. She is the star all-rounder of the side and is in brilliant form.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9), Kate Cross (Price 8.5), and Anya Shrubsole (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 47 ODI wickets in 30 games, whereas Cross has 42 ODI scalps in 31 games. Shurbsole has scalped 92 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.17. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 9) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 60 ODI wickets in 35 games, whereas her economy has been 3.93. She is the best wicket-taker of this side.

**Pick Jess Kerr or Lea Tahuhu as your last player**

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.