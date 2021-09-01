EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I – 1 September 2021 (Chelmsford). Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Ecclestone are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 1st game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Beaumont and Wyatt are the star batters of England, whereas Sciver, Knight, and Brunt are the main all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone and Tash Farrant are the wicket-takers of this side. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas the arrival of Suzie Bates is a huge boost. Leigh Kasperek, Amy Satterthwaite, and Lea Tahuhu are other important players of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score in T20 domestic games (Men’s) played at this ground is 173 runs. Both teams would want to chase.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.00 PM, Ground:- County Ground, Chelmsford.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shurbsole, Tash Farrant.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, and Suzie Bates.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Amy Jones (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Jones has scored 864 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 117.23, whereas she was brilliant in the recent domestic tournaments.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9.5) and Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batters from New Zealand. Bates has scored 3301 T20I runs at an average of 30.00, whereas she has scalped 50 wickets with the ball. Satterthwaite has scored 1717 T20I runs at an average of 21.46, whereas she has scalped 24 wickets with the ball. Both of them are quality players.

Tammy Beaumont (Price 9) and Danielle Wyatt (Price 9) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 1572 T20I runs at an average of 23.11, whereas Wyatt has scored 1798 runs with 46 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant openers.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Nat Sciver (Price 10) and Katherine Brunt (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from England. Sciver has scored 1668 T20I runs at an average of 25.66, whereas she has scalped 70 wickets in bowling. Brunt has scalped 96 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.53, whereas she has scored 503 runs with the bat. Both of them are brilliant players.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Divine has scored 2474 T20I runs at an average of 29.80, whereas she has scalped 94 wickets with the ball. She is the star all-rounder of the side.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9) and Tash Farrant (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 64 T20I wickets in 45 games, whereas Farrant scalped 18 wickets in the Hundred. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 69 T20I wickets in 43 games, whereas her economy has been 6.14. She is the best wicket-taker of this side.

Alternative Changes: Satterthwaite & Beaumont Out; Jensen & Knight In

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Suzie Bates and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.