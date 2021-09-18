EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI – 19 September 2021 (Worcester). Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, and Heather Knight are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 2nd game of the five-game ODI series, which will be played at the New Road Ground in Worcestershire.

Beaumont and Winfield-Hill are the star batters of England, whereas Sciver and Knight are the main all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross are the wicket-takers of this side. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite are also excellent players. Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, and Jess Kerr are other important players of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 242 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Ground:- New Road, Worcestershire.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies.

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, and Amy Sattherthwaite.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Amy Jones (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Jones has scored 1064 ODI runs at an average of 27.28, whereas she was brilliant in the recent domestic tournaments.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9) will be our batter from New Zealand. Bates has scored 4549 ODI runs at an average of 42.12, whereas she has scalped 75 wickets with the ball. She is a brilliant player.

Heather Knight (Price 10) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Hill is a talented young opener, whereas Knight has scored 3098 runs at 38.72 with 50 wickets in bowling. Both of them are excellent players.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Nat Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from England. Sciver has scored 2125 ODI runs at an average of 40.09, whereas she has scalped 53 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class player.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) and Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Divine has scored 2731 ODI runs at an average of 31.03, whereas she has scalped 77 wickets with the ball. Satterthwaite has scored 4204 ODI runs at an average of 39.66, whereas she has scalped 45 wickets with the ball.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9), Kate Cross (Price 8.5), and Charlotte Dean (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 49 ODI wickets in 31 games, whereas Cross has 44 ODI scalps in 32 games. Dean is a regular performer in the domestic circuit, and she is helpful in managing credits. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 9) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 61 ODI wickets in 36 games, whereas her economy has been 3.96. She is the best wicket-taker of this side.

[Alternative Changes: Suzie Bates, Amy Jones, and Leigh Kasperek Out; Katie Martin, Tammy Beaumont, and Lea Tahuhu In]

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Amy Satterthwaite and Heather Knight

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.