EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I – 4 September 2021 (Hove). Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Ecclestone are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 2nd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

Beaumont and Wyatt are the star batters of England, whereas Sciver and Brunt are the main all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, and Tash Farrant are the wicket-takers of this side. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite are also excellent players. Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, and Jess Kerr are other important players of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score in T20 domestic games (Men’s) played at this ground is 168 runs. Both teams would want to chase.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.30 PM, Ground:- County Ground, Hove.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, and Suzie Bates.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Amy Jones (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Jones has scored 895 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 119.01, whereas she was brilliant in the recent domestic tournaments.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9.5) and Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batters from New Zealand. Bates has scored 3302 T20I runs at an average of 29.74, whereas she has scalped 50 wickets with the ball. Satterthwaite has scored 1760 T20I runs at an average of 21.72, whereas she has scalped 25 wickets with the ball. Both of them are quality players, and Satterthwaite is in brilliant form.

Tammy Beaumont (Price 9) and Danielle Wyatt (Price 9) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 1669 T20I runs at an average of 24.18, whereas Wyatt has scored 1812 runs with 46 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant openers, and Beaumont played a fine knock of 97 runs in the last game.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Nat Sciver (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from England. Sciver has scored 1682 T20I runs at an average of 25.48, whereas she has scalped 71 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class player.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Divine has scored 2476 T20I runs at an average of 29.47, whereas she has scalped 94 wickets with the ball. She is the star all-rounder of the side.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9), Sarah Glenn (Price 8.5), and Tash Farrant (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 66 T20I wickets in 46 games, whereas Farrant scalped 18 wickets in the Hundred. Glenn has scalped 31 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.86, whereas she scalped a couple of wickets in the last game. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 70 T20I wickets in 44 games, whereas her economy has been 6.33. She is the best wicket-taker of this side.

Alternative Changes: Take Hayley Jensen for Leigh Kasperek.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.